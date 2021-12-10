Mercy Ada honored as “Top Hospital” in nation

ADA, Okla. (KXII) - Out of thousands across the nation, a local Texoma hospital was recently recognized as one of the safest.

Mercy Ada is one of a hundred and fifty hospitals to receive the “top hospital” recognition, and one of only two in Oklahoma.

The honor was given to Mercy Ada by a national watchdog group called The Leapfrog Group.

Hospital president Terence Farrell said this distinction shows patients that Mercy Ada is a safe place to get treated.

“This is all about our coworkers,” Farrell said. “The fact that we have some of the most talented, hardworking and dedicated people that touch our patients and care for these people. It’s very personal to them, they want the experience to be one that any of our family members would want. From the way we care for and touch our patients and support them, but also that we’re rigorous around our quality expectations.”

Mercy Ada was also named one of the best maternity hospitals in the nation this year.

