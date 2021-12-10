Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

Mercy Ada honored as “Top Hospital” in nation

Out of thousands across the nation, a local Texoma hospital was recently recognized as one of...
Out of thousands across the nation, a local Texoma hospital was recently recognized as one of the safest.
By Caroline Cluiss
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 6:30 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ADA, Okla. (KXII) - Out of thousands across the nation, a local Texoma hospital was recently recognized as one of the safest.

Mercy Ada is one of a hundred and fifty hospitals to receive the “top hospital” recognition, and one of only two in Oklahoma.

The honor was given to Mercy Ada by a national watchdog group called The Leapfrog Group.

Hospital president Terence Farrell said this distinction shows patients that Mercy Ada is a safe place to get treated.

“This is all about our coworkers,” Farrell said. “The fact that we have some of the most talented, hardworking and dedicated people that touch our patients and care for these people. It’s very personal to them, they want the experience to be one that any of our family members would want. From the way we care for and touch our patients and support them, but also that we’re rigorous around our quality expectations.”

Mercy Ada was also named one of the best maternity hospitals in the nation this year.

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The lawsuit to remove Grayson County Judge Bill Magers from office has taken a new step.
Petition to remove Grayson County Judge Bill Magers from office moves to new judge
A brand new holiday event is coming to Sherman.
Sherman hosting first ever Nights of Lights event
OHP investigating after Durant High School student hit by driver.
OHP investigating after Durant High School student hit by driver
police lights
LIberal, Kan. police investigate report of rape, human trafficking involving Texas teen

Latest News

A family is asking for help to find a woman who's been missing for more than half a decade.
Search for missing Denison mother continues after seven years
Arrest made in Savoy school threat
Bigler Stouffer II is denied clemency.
Oklahoma executes man for 1985 slaying of schoolteacher
A Johnston County judge has sentenced a convicted murderer and jail escapee to life in prison...
Convicted murderer who escaped on original sentencing day gets life in prison