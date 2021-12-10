OSBI searching for missing Sulphur woman

SULPHUR, Okla. (KXII) – State and local authorities are searching for a missing Sulphur woman.

On Thursday, the Sulphur Police Department requested assistance from the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) with the investigation into the disappearance of Vicky Vernon.

The OSBI said Vernon, 49, was last seen at her home in the 1200 block of W. Atoka in Sulphur on the night of November 29.

Earlier that day, she was involved in an injury accident at Highway 110 and Primrose Lane in Davis.

OSBI said it is unclear if the accident is related to Vernon’s disappearance.

They said it is possible that Vernon could be in possession of a firearm.

Vernon is white, 5′5″ tall, weighs 150 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes.

If you have seen Vernon or have any information about where she could be, please contact the OSBI at (800) 522-8017 or email tips@osbi.ok.gov.

You can remain anonymous.

OSBI INVESTIGATING CASE OF MISSING SULPHUR WOMAN FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: December 9, 2021 SULPHUR, Okla. – Today the... Posted by Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation - Authorized Page on Thursday, December 9, 2021

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.