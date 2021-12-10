Texoma Local
Ringling players looking forward to championship game

By KXII Staff
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 9:54 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RINGLING, Okla (KXII) - The Ringling Blue Devils are getting ready for their 2019 championship rematch with Cashion.

Ringling beat Cashion to win the Class A state championship two years ago. Cashion won the 2020 state title after Ringling lost by one point in the semifinal game.

“We brought one back in 2019,” linebacker Brayden Johnson said. “It was a great feeling, one of the best feelings in the world. I hope we can do it again.”

“Last year we were one game away and got beat by one point,” safety Coltin Fincher said. “The last game we won by one point. It’s an amazing feeling to be back after playing in 2019. I’m glad to be back here, ready to go play.”

The Blue Devils will kickoff at 1pm at UCO in Edmond.

