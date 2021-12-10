Search for missing Denison mother continues after seven years

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - A family is asking for help to find a woman who’s been missing for more than half a decade.

“I love her, and that I want her to come home,” said Jordyn Hampton, Shauna Hampton’s daughter.

For seven years, Jordyn Hampton has waited for a clue about where her mother is.

“She was just beautiful and always made me smile,” said Jordyn Hampton.

When Jordyn was nine, her mom, Shauna Hampton, disappeared.

“There’s not a day that goes by that you don’t think of her,” said Bill Hampton. “I think about her every day, and then when I see this-see my grandaughter, you see so much of her in her.”

Shauna’s family said she struggled with addiction.

When she went missing, her daughter was already in the custody of Shauna’s parents.

“She just was so intelligent, so smart and didn’t give us any problems all through high school, and then as she got older, she made some choices that weren’t so good, but as a father, you get a glimpse of God’s love cause you just love them to death anyway,” said Bill Hampton.

One day, in June of 2014, her father Bill got a phone call from Shauna asking for him to give her a ride from the Denison jail.

But, because Shauna’s parents were under a no-contact order with her, Bill couldn’t go get her.

“I wish I had gone and gotten her that day, but that was the last we heard from her,” said Bill Hampton.

They filed a report for her missing in 2015.

Since then, they said they have no evidence, no eyewitnesses, no sightings, and no closure.

“Without a body, you just don’t give up hope,” said Bill Hampton. “You have hope every day.”

“Our family is broken without answers, and I think that we deserve them,” said Jordyn Hampton.

The Denison Police Department asked anyone who thinks they may have information to call the detective working the case at (903)465-2422 ext. 2321 or email him at smackay@cityofdenison.com.

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.