Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

Texoma schools on high alert after social media threats

(KXII)
By KXII Staff
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 11:13 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - Several local school districts are on high alert Friday after recent threats of a school shooting circulated on social media.

The Denison Independent School District said Thursday they had thoroughly investigated all available information and said there was no indication that there are any credible reports of threats made to students or staff.

Denison ISD also said they are in close contact with Denison Police and there would be an increased police presence on all campuses over the next few days.

The district has received a lot of inquiries over the past two days regarding rumors of school shootings. Rumors have...

Posted by Denison ISD on Thursday, December 9, 2021

Pottsboro ISD also said Thursday they were aware of rumors of a school shooting at their high school circulating on social media.

They said administrators and Pottsboro Police have been doing their due diligence to determine the source and meaning of the comment.

They said the district is on high alert and will continue to have additional law enforcement present at all campuses.

The PISD administration is aware of the comment posted on social media about the high school. The administration and...

Posted by Pottsboro Independent School District on Thursday, December 9, 2021

And on Wednesday, Durant Public Schools reported they investigated a social media post threatening a school shooting, but their investigation revealed the post originated in Texas.

They also said additional officers will be present on campuses the remainder of the week.

On 12-08-21 at about 12:00 P.M., the Durant High School became aware of a social media post being shared between...

Posted by Durant Public Schools on Wednesday, December 8, 2021

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A family is asking for help to find a woman who's been missing for more than half a decade.
Search for missing Denison mother continues after seven years
police lights
LIberal, Kan. police investigate report of rape, human trafficking involving Texas teen
The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation arrested a 17-year-old in connection with a murder...
OSBI arrests 17-year-old in Choctaw County homicide case
Arrest made in Savoy school threat
A brand new holiday event is coming to Sherman.
Sherman hosting first ever Nights of Lights event

Latest News

Gainesville family without their home of 4 generations after Wednesday morning fire
Gainesville family without their 4th generation home after fire
A family is asking for help to find a woman who's been missing for more than half a decade.
Search for missing Denison mother continues after seven years
Out of thousands across the nation, a local Texoma hospital was recently recognized as one of...
Mercy Ada honored as “Top Hospital” in nation
Arrest made in Savoy school threat