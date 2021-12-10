Texoma schools on high alert after social media threats

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - Several local school districts are on high alert Friday after recent threats of a school shooting circulated on social media.

The Denison Independent School District said Thursday they had thoroughly investigated all available information and said there was no indication that there are any credible reports of threats made to students or staff.

Denison ISD also said they are in close contact with Denison Police and there would be an increased police presence on all campuses over the next few days.

The district has received a lot of inquiries over the past two days regarding rumors of school shootings. Rumors have... Posted by Denison ISD on Thursday, December 9, 2021

Pottsboro ISD also said Thursday they were aware of rumors of a school shooting at their high school circulating on social media.

They said administrators and Pottsboro Police have been doing their due diligence to determine the source and meaning of the comment.

They said the district is on high alert and will continue to have additional law enforcement present at all campuses.

The PISD administration is aware of the comment posted on social media about the high school. The administration and... Posted by Pottsboro Independent School District on Thursday, December 9, 2021

And on Wednesday, Durant Public Schools reported they investigated a social media post threatening a school shooting, but their investigation revealed the post originated in Texas.

They also said additional officers will be present on campuses the remainder of the week.

On 12-08-21 at about 12:00 P.M., the Durant High School became aware of a social media post being shared between... Posted by Durant Public Schools on Wednesday, December 8, 2021

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.