TGCA announces All-State Volleyball team

By KXII Staff
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 10:57 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Several Texoma volleyball players were highlighted as a part of the Texas Girls Coaches Association All-State team.

The Gunter Lady Tigers put three all-state selections on the list. Senior Shae Pruiett, Miranda Putnicki and Rayanna Mauldin made all state.

Bonham star Alli Kirkpatrick made the 3A list along with Callisburg star Abby Pollard and Blue Ridge’s Kailea Jenkins.

In class 2A, Tom Bean setter Raylinn Adams and teammate Jessie Ball made the all-state team. Lindsay placed Tatum Fleitman and Abby Hellman to the team.

Celina scored four all-state selections that include Morgan Kelly, Megan Hodges, Lexi Manning and Ryan McCoy.

