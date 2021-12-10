Texoma Local
Threats of school shootings target several Texoma schools

By Mike Rogers
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 5:24 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
(KXII) - Several campuses across Texoma had heightened security present at school Friday with threats of potential school shootings popping up across social media.

Social media posts via Instagram and Facebook threatening shootings at Pottsboro, Denison and Durant High Schools all fall under the category of making a terroristic threat to a school.

Those making the terroristic threat, kid or adult, could be charged with a third degree felony and spend up to ten years in prison.

Those who bring a weapon to a school could be charges with a third degree felony as well and up to ten years in prison.

“Terroristic threat would be punishable for a misdemeanor all the way up to a felony charge,” said Grayson County Assistant District Attorney Laura Wheeler. “Bringing a gun or another prohibited weapons onto a campus is also a felony charge in the state of Texas.”

A post made by the Instagram account @pottsboro_sucks_69420 has since been deleted, but said Dec. 10 will be an interesting day.

The school released a statement saying they’d be on high alert, deploying more law enforcement officers to monitor the campus during the school day Friday.

“When you have a threat put out there it can be run with and the community members or parents, they get scared when it’s just a rumor,” Wheeler said.

Wheeler says students should tell trusted adults, either a parent, school employee or police and if they hear of threats or come across someone with suspicious behavior they think could be a threat to others.

Wheeler says most of these posts are made by students who are looking for attention who could find their inspiration in similar shootings that happen in other schools across the country.

Durant, Denison and Pottsboro ISDs all say they’ve boosted security and they’re in constant communication with law enforcement.

Denison ISD said the threats they received were not credible.

