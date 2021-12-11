6th annual Southmayd Shop with a Cop brings in 241 kids from Grayson County

SOUTHMAYD, Texas (KXII) - 241 kids from Grayson County had the opportunity to do some Christmas shopping with some of their heroes.

“We just figured come out hang out with the community, get to know some people and shop with a cop,” Shopper Seth Brittain said.

Kids and first responders in Grayson County hit the aisles of Walmart for the 6th annual Southmayd Shop with a Cop.

Over 50 organizations within the community donated to the event.

“When you see the less fortunate children out shopping and they know there not going to get what they want for Christmas well here we are, they get to pick out what they want for Christmas and you see the smiles on their face you’ll never forget it,” Southmayd Police Chief Chad McKee said.

Chief McKee started the event with only eight kids the first year, but knew this was something he wanted to continue to do.

“Just had a dream and it just went on, always wanted to help children who were in need and this is what led me up to it and it’s just been going up from there,” Chief McKee said.

Kids from 6 months to 16 years of age got the opportunity to hang with first responders in Grayson County.

“I liked it cause I wanna be a cop when I grow up,” Shopper Nolan Prestegard said.

Toys, clothes, or food were options for shoppers to buy with their $100 limit.

“You like shooting nerf guns? Yeah,” Liam Brittain said.

Any left over money, or donations that come in later, will be used for next year’s event.

“We really appreciate everything it’s not normally that you get to do something like this, interact with the police officers from the different cities, we just wanted to come out and hang out and have a good time,” Brittain said.

