Ardmore bank robbery suspect arrested in Pontotoc County

ADA, Okla. (KXII) - A man suspected of robbing a bank last month in Ardmore has been arrested in Pontotoc County.

37-year-old Zakary Reynolds was arrested on Tuesday after a Dallas police officer called the Pontotoc County Sheriff’s Office and said she suspected a bank robbery suspect was hiding out in the Stonewall area.

Reynolds is accused of robbing the American Nation Bank in Ardmore.

According to court documents, Reynolds-wearing a red wig-walked up to the teller and handed her a note with a frowny face on it, which stated “This is a robbery; if you blink wrong, I will kill you; I have a gun, if you give me bait money I will kill you.”

Pontotoc County Sheriff John Christian said when his deputies arrived at the home, they learned a woman was there with two kids.

“They took the small children and were able to take her to a safe place, a safe area away from the scene,” Christian said. “And then they made contact with Reynolds.”

Christian said the standoff lasted 2 hours. After the PA system didn’t work to coax Reynolds out, they called his phone.

“They could see him inside the residence moving around,” Christian said. “He had a handgun initially and started carrying a rifle later on.”

Eventually they did convince him to come out, which Christian called the best possible outcome.

“He was out in custody in front of the residence and I thanked him for surrendering and coming outside,” Christian said. “And he said I’d rather take my chances with the court than with your guys.”

Christian said Reynolds was transported to a federal jail, and his deputies found several more colorful wigs in the home while clearing it for guns.

Christian said after the arrest, his office connected Reynolds to security footage from a Dollar General in Stonewall. Employees had called the police after a man came in trying to put cash on his phone, but the bills smelled like diesel and were marked with red ink from a dye pack put in for security by the teller.

“We presume the diesel was him trying to wash the dye off of the money before he took it to deposit it,” Christian said.

Lighthorse police and an Oklahoma Highway Patrol trooper also assisted.

