Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

HFV Wilson Community Center hosts Breakfast With Santa

HFV Wilson Community Center in Ardmore welcomed hundreds of people on Saturday for the return...
HFV Wilson Community Center in Ardmore welcomed hundreds of people on Saturday for the return of Breakfast with Santa.(Kemper Ball)
By Kemper Ball
Published: Dec. 11, 2021 at 5:58 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - On Saturday morning hundreds of Ardmore citizens came out to the HFV Wilson Community center for the return of one of Ardmore’s biggest holiday traditions: Breakfast With Santa.

This special event is held annually by the community center as a way to kickoff the holiday season.

It provides local children with a breakfast buffet while also giving them a chance to celebrate the holidays with people beyond their families.

“It gives them an opportunity to get out of the house,” said HFV Wilson Community Center executive director Jamia Cody. “It gives them the opportunity to be around different people and come and be a part of a community event.”

After last years breakfast was cancelled due to the pandemic the community center wanted to make this years event special.

Which is why they included new additions such as arts and crafts stations and an Easter egg style candy cane hunt.

But the main attraction was still the opportunity to have a picture taken with the big man himself.

“The last two years has been so rough for them, COVID it just hit everybody differently,” Cody said. “And so today was one of those things, it was a kickoff to the holiday season them an opportunity to talk to Santa, take pictures with Santa and then be around their friends and all those different things and enjoy some yummy breakfast.”

The pandemic prevented most children from participating in usual Santa meat and greats which made this chance even more special.

“It was just different with COVID, they didn’t really get to have that interaction with him so this year its really good for them,” Cody said.

In addition to serving local children they wanted to ensure that everyone in their community feels the holiday spirit.

Which is why members of the community center’s girls basketball team spent the morning collecting Christmas cards to be delivered to elderly members of the community who can’t spend the holiday with their families.

“If somebody doesn’t have somebody to come visit them then these cards that we send them can help them out,” said one member of the team.

In total the community center served nearly 100 local children as well as their families.

For many of them this event served as a return to a normal holiday season that they missed out on last year.

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

North Texas deputies found over 46 pounds of methamphetamine in a traffic stop in Collin County.
Deputy finds 46 lbs. of meth in traffic stop on US-75
A family is asking for help to find a woman who's been missing for more than half a decade.
Search for missing Denison mother continues after seven years
Texoma schools on high alert after social media threats
A man has been arrested for aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury after allegedly...
2 arrested in Tom Bean boiling water, mop assault
SHERMAN MAN ARRESTED FOR AGGRAVATED ASSAULT WITH A DEADLY WEAPON.
Man arrested for aggravated assault with bat

Latest News

6th annual Southmayd Shop with a Cop for Grayson County kids
6th annual Southmayd Shop with a Cop brings in 241 kids from Grayson County
Daytime damage of Amazon warehouse in Illinois. (Source: KSDK via CNN Newsource)
Daytime view of damaged Amazon warehouse
A candle factory was demolished by a tornado, and people were trapped under the rubble. Though...
Severe weather, tornadoes leave death and destruction in 5 states
A man suspected of robbing a bank last month in Ardmore has been arrested in Pontotoc County.
Ardmore bank robbery suspect arrested in Pontotoc County