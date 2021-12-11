HFV Wilson Community Center hosts Breakfast With Santa

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - On Saturday morning hundreds of Ardmore citizens came out to the HFV Wilson Community center for the return of one of Ardmore’s biggest holiday traditions: Breakfast With Santa.

This special event is held annually by the community center as a way to kickoff the holiday season.

It provides local children with a breakfast buffet while also giving them a chance to celebrate the holidays with people beyond their families.

“It gives them an opportunity to get out of the house,” said HFV Wilson Community Center executive director Jamia Cody. “It gives them the opportunity to be around different people and come and be a part of a community event.”

After last years breakfast was cancelled due to the pandemic the community center wanted to make this years event special.

Which is why they included new additions such as arts and crafts stations and an Easter egg style candy cane hunt.

But the main attraction was still the opportunity to have a picture taken with the big man himself.

“The last two years has been so rough for them, COVID it just hit everybody differently,” Cody said. “And so today was one of those things, it was a kickoff to the holiday season them an opportunity to talk to Santa, take pictures with Santa and then be around their friends and all those different things and enjoy some yummy breakfast.”

The pandemic prevented most children from participating in usual Santa meat and greats which made this chance even more special.

“It was just different with COVID, they didn’t really get to have that interaction with him so this year its really good for them,” Cody said.

In addition to serving local children they wanted to ensure that everyone in their community feels the holiday spirit.

Which is why members of the community center’s girls basketball team spent the morning collecting Christmas cards to be delivered to elderly members of the community who can’t spend the holiday with their families.

“If somebody doesn’t have somebody to come visit them then these cards that we send them can help them out,” said one member of the team.

In total the community center served nearly 100 local children as well as their families.

For many of them this event served as a return to a normal holiday season that they missed out on last year.

