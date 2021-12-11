Paris mother shares her story with premature baby

PARIS, Texas (KXII) - A Paris mother is nearly a hundred miles from home staying with her newborn baby who was born two months early. But she said her time with him at the hospital has brought her blessings she never thought she would see.

“It’s a really neat club to be a part of, not one I signed up for but now that I’m part of it, my heart is for the NICU moms,” said Kaylie Holt.

Holt lives in Paris. She’s a mother to a 6-year-old and 4-year-old and now, to preemie, Owen.

“I delivered him at 31 weeks and 5 days. “I got very sick with preeclampsia and it was super dangerous with my blood pressure so they decided to deliver him by emergency C-section,” said Holt.

Owen was born November 15th. His due date was January 12th.

“It’s definitely a roller coaster of emotions because you have your hopes up and you’re kind of stuck here like when can I have my baby home with my family?” said Holt.

Owen was born a perfectly healthy and sweet, but tiny, little boy now weighing over 4 pounds.

“I just tell them that’s because there’s very many people praying for him all over. All over our hometown, there’s people from other parts of the world that I’ve never met that know Owen’s story that are praying for him,” said Holt.

So Kaylie began to document her story, sharing photos of little milestones like a smile or holding her baby’s hand for the first time. Her vulnerability connected her with NICU moms from all over the world..

“Just a lot of faith and hope that everything’s going to be okay and even though things are out of your control, lean on the one who controls it all,” said Holt.

Some doctors said Owen may not be released until his January due date, but Kaylie prays for a Christmas miracle; to be home with the rest of their family for Christmas. But for those who will be with their families for Christmas, Kaylie challenges you to pay it forward and remember those who can’t be.

“This hospital is full of kids from newborn to 18-years-old that have all kids of health issues and I know there’s gonna be a lot of kids here at Christmastime and maybe spread some Christmas cheer however you feel led to do that,” said Holt.

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.