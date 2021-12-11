Texoma Local
Strong Winds Ease Saturday Afternoon

After a Sunday morning freeze, we’re back into a windy and warm pattern next week
KXII Weather Authority
KXII Weather Authority(KXII)
By Steve LaNore
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 10:06 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
It will be windy and quite chilly behind a passing cold front, but the good news is that the wind will ease by Saturday afternoon and it will actually feel like Christmas for a change!

We’ll have another freeze Sunday morning followed by strong southerly winds and readings back into the 70-degree range by early next week. There’s a small chance for rain as Gulf moisture flows northward by Wednesday. However, a slow-moving cold front offers greater rain potential late next week.

Long-range projections continue to show only brief visits of moderately cold air and long warm spells in between. Unless something drastically changes, we are going to be in the top 5 warmest Decembers on record. Also, all of Texoma is now in at least a moderate drought. Please be super careful when burning outdoors!

Here’s the seven day:

Saturday:  Mostly sunny, windy morning, decreasing wind afternoon, cooler

Sunday: Sunny, windy afternoon

Monday: Mostly sunny, windy

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, very windy

Wednesday: 20% Showers, very windy

Thursday: 30% Showers

Friday:  50% Showers or storms

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

