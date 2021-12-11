Strong Winds Ease Saturday Afternoon
After a Sunday morning freeze, we’re back into a windy and warm pattern next week
It will be windy and quite chilly behind a passing cold front, but the good news is that the wind will ease by Saturday afternoon and it will actually feel like Christmas for a change!
We’ll have another freeze Sunday morning followed by strong southerly winds and readings back into the 70-degree range by early next week. There’s a small chance for rain as Gulf moisture flows northward by Wednesday. However, a slow-moving cold front offers greater rain potential late next week.
Long-range projections continue to show only brief visits of moderately cold air and long warm spells in between. Unless something drastically changes, we are going to be in the top 5 warmest Decembers on record. Also, all of Texoma is now in at least a moderate drought. Please be super careful when burning outdoors!
Here’s the seven day:
Saturday: Mostly sunny, windy morning, decreasing wind afternoon, cooler
Sunday: Sunny, windy afternoon
Monday: Mostly sunny, windy
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, very windy
Wednesday: 20% Showers, very windy
Thursday: 30% Showers
Friday: 50% Showers or storms
Steve LaNore
Chief Meteorologist
News 12 / KXII-TV
