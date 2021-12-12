Durant launches online water portal
Published: Dec. 11, 2021 at 10:46 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DURANT, Okla. (KXII) - Durant water customers will have a new way to track water usage.
Durant’s utility billing department is introducing Water Smart.
They said it’s a new way for customers to see their water use data, see current bills and even get leak alerts.
They said customers should expect a letter in the mail that will explain the benefits of using the new Water Smart online portal.
