Durant launches online water portal

DURANT, Okla. (KXII) - Durant water customers will have a new way to track water usage.

Durant’s utility billing department is introducing Water Smart.

They said it’s a new way for customers to see their water use data, see current bills and even get leak alerts.

They said customers should expect a letter in the mail that will explain the benefits of using the new Water Smart online portal.

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.