Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

Durant launches online water portal

Durant water customers will have a new way to track water usage.
Durant water customers will have a new way to track water usage.(KXII)
By KXII Staff
Published: Dec. 11, 2021 at 10:46 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DURANT, Okla. (KXII) - Durant water customers will have a new way to track water usage.

Durant’s utility billing department is introducing Water Smart.

They said it’s a new way for customers to see their water use data, see current bills and even get leak alerts.

They said customers should expect a letter in the mail that will explain the benefits of using the new Water Smart online portal.

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

North Texas deputies found over 46 pounds of methamphetamine in a traffic stop in Collin County.
Deputy finds 46 lbs. of meth in traffic stop on US-75
A family is asking for help to find a woman who's been missing for more than half a decade.
Search for missing Denison mother continues after seven years
Texoma schools on high alert after social media threats
A man has been arrested for aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury after allegedly...
2 arrested in Tom Bean boiling water, mop assault
SHERMAN MAN ARRESTED FOR AGGRAVATED ASSAULT WITH A DEADLY WEAPON.
Man arrested for aggravated assault with bat

Latest News

Around 100 billion cardboard boxes are made in America every year. Their mission is to give...
Non-profit website partners with dozens of charities, recycles cardboard boxes, unwanted items
6th annual Southmayd Shop with a Cop for Grayson County kids
6th annual Southmayd Shop with a Cop brings in 241 kids from Grayson County
Police have not released many details yet, but said one person has died in the wreck.
One person dead after Van Alstyne crash
The man showed off his firearm as he entered the store then proceeded to pick up a case of...
Sherman police searching for armed robbery suspect