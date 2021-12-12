Gusty, Warm Winds Return, Cool-Down Late Week
A chilly rain possible for next weekend
Expect another cold night, but not quite as cold as last night, Monday morning lows will bottom out generally a few degrees above freezing.
Southerly winds pick up over the next few days, leading us back into the 70s by Tuesday. Unseasonably warm weather with gusty south wind continues Wednesday.
Clouds thicken and rain enters the forecast by Wednesday night or Thursday as a weak front stalls in the area. A stronger front brings the potential for a chilly rain by Saturday, highs may remain in the 40s at that time. So, once again, the weather pendulum making some huge swings!
Here’s the seven day:
Tonight: Clear and cold
Monday: Mostly sunny, windy
Tuesday: 10% Showers, very windy
Wednesday: 20% Showers, very windy
Thursday: 30% Showers
Friday: 60% Showers or storms
Saturday: Cold rain, highs in the 40s
Steve LaNore
Chief Meteorologist
News 12 / KXII-TV
