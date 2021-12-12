Gusty, Warm Winds Return, Cool-Down Late Week

Expect another cold night, but not quite as cold as last night, Monday morning lows will bottom out generally a few degrees above freezing.

Southerly winds pick up over the next few days, leading us back into the 70s by Tuesday. Unseasonably warm weather with gusty south wind continues Wednesday.

Clouds thicken and rain enters the forecast by Wednesday night or Thursday as a weak front stalls in the area. A stronger front brings the potential for a chilly rain by Saturday, highs may remain in the 40s at that time. So, once again, the weather pendulum making some huge swings!

Here’s the seven day:

Tonight: Clear and cold

Monday: Mostly sunny, windy

Tuesday: 10% Showers, very windy

Wednesday: 20% Showers, very windy

Thursday: 30% Showers

Friday: 60% Showers or storms

Saturday: Cold rain, highs in the 40s

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.