Non-profit website partners with dozens of charities, recycles cardboard boxes, unwanted items

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - With online shopping for Christmas presents more popular than ever, you probably have some empty boxes laying around. Here’s a way to recycle them while giving back to people in need.

A non-profit called Give Back Box has teamed up with Amazon, Overstock and dozens other big companies. They say around 100 billion cardboard boxes are made in America every year. Their mission is to give those boxes and other donated goods another life.

Here’s how it works: visit their website, print off a free label, or choose from dozens of charities and donate $15 for a sponsored label. Next, fill your box with clothing and household items you no longer need. Then take your box to your nearest post office, FedEx or UPS location, or request box pick up. You can even print off a receipt for tax purposes.

It’s another way to give back to people in need, all while giving back to the environment, in this season of giving.

