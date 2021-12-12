Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

Non-profit website partners with dozens of charities, recycles cardboard boxes, unwanted items

Around 100 billion cardboard boxes are made in America every year. Their mission is to give...
Around 100 billion cardboard boxes are made in America every year. Their mission is to give those boxes and other donated goods another life.(KXII)
By Emily Tabar
Published: Dec. 11, 2021 at 10:59 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - With online shopping for Christmas presents more popular than ever, you probably have some empty boxes laying around. Here’s a way to recycle them while giving back to people in need.

A non-profit called Give Back Box has teamed up with Amazon, Overstock and dozens other big companies. They say around 100 billion cardboard boxes are made in America every year. Their mission is to give those boxes and other donated goods another life.

Here’s how it works: visit their website, print off a free label, or choose from dozens of charities and donate $15 for a sponsored label. Next, fill your box with clothing and household items you no longer need. Then take your box to your nearest post office, FedEx or UPS location, or request box pick up. You can even print off a receipt for tax purposes.

It’s another way to give back to people in need, all while giving back to the environment, in this season of giving.

Around 100 billion cardboard boxes are made in America every year. Their mission is to give...
Around 100 billion cardboard boxes are made in America every year. Their mission is to give those boxes and other donated goods another life.(KXII)

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

North Texas deputies found over 46 pounds of methamphetamine in a traffic stop in Collin County.
Deputy finds 46 lbs. of meth in traffic stop on US-75
A family is asking for help to find a woman who's been missing for more than half a decade.
Search for missing Denison mother continues after seven years
Texoma schools on high alert after social media threats
A man has been arrested for aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury after allegedly...
2 arrested in Tom Bean boiling water, mop assault
SHERMAN MAN ARRESTED FOR AGGRAVATED ASSAULT WITH A DEADLY WEAPON.
Man arrested for aggravated assault with bat

Latest News

6th annual Southmayd Shop with a Cop for Grayson County kids
6th annual Southmayd Shop with a Cop brings in 241 kids from Grayson County
Police have not released many details yet, but said one person has died in the wreck.
One person dead after Van Alstyne crash
The man showed off his firearm as he entered the store then proceeded to pick up a case of...
Sherman police searching for armed robbery suspect
Durant water customers will have a new way to track water usage.
Durant launches online water portal