VAN ALSTYNE, Texas (KXII) - One person is dead after a crash on Highway 75 Saturday afternoon.

It happened in Van Alstyne just north of FM 121, in the northbound lane on Highway 75 where the highway and service road onramp meet.

Police have not released many details yet, but said one person has died in the wreck. No one else was reported injured.

