Ringling falls to Cashion in state title game

EDMOND, Okla. (KXII) -The Ringling Blue Devils came up short in the OSSAA Class A State Championship, falling to Cashion 21-14.

”They love each other,” Ringling head coach Phil Koons said about his team following the loss. “Just the camaraderie in the locker room, they don’t want to go home. So just a family. I’m just sorry I couldn’t have done something more to get a victory for us. It hurts but it is what it is. Somebody had to lose.”

Ringling finishes the season as the state runner up.

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.