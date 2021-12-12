Sherman police searching for armed robbery suspect

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Sherman police need your help in looking for a man suspected of robbing a Valero gas station Friday night.

Police said around 7:30 p.m. Friday a man entered the Valero gas station at 1728 South Heritage Parkway, across from the Dollar General.

The man showed off his firearm as he entered the store then proceeded to pick up a case of beer, walk out of the store and flee on foot.

Police said the man they are looking for is a white or Hispanic male, 5′5, about 175 pounds and was wearing a black ski mask, dark colored shirt and shorts with white ankle socks, black shoes and a black Reebok backpack.

If you have any information please call 903-892-7290.

