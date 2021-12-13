Denison construction project causing concern among Main St. business owners

Denison, Texas (KXII) - Denison’s D3 construction project is tearing up the roads right in front of the stores lined up on Main St., and owners have one message: they are open for business.

The buzzing sound of construction has become all too familiar of a sound for small business owner James Brown.

“It’s greatly affected our retail certainly,” said Brown.

His business is one of the stores hidden behind construction fences.

“It’s amazing how many people just assume that we’re closed because the street’s closed, but now we’re alive and kicking it,” said Brown.

The construction is a part of a project called Designing Downtown Denison or D3.

“We do feel like it’s going to benefit,” said Donna Dow, the Main Street Director for Denison. “Otherwise, we wouldn’t put the businesses through the pain of the construction.”

Dow said they broke ground on the project in January to update aging infrastructure, like waterlines that repeatedly break.

Also, to meet ADA Accessibility designs.

Slowly, the project will move up Main St., and more stores could be dealing with the same problems as James.

“We just ask the public to continue to patronize these businesses,” said Dow. “They need it, you know they’re next-door neighbors, and we want them to survive and thrive through this.”

While James said he’s seeing less traffic coming into the store because of construction, he’s staying resilient and counting down the days until the hum of saws isn’t a part of his normal workday.

“Either way, we are going to survive and keep going,” said Brown.

To help, the city of Denison has a map of all the parking available for stores blocked off by construction.

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.