Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

Denison woman arrested after allegedly assaulting a child

A 38-year-old woman from Denison was arrested on Friday after allegedly assaulting a child.
A 38-year-old woman from Denison was arrested on Friday after allegedly assaulting a child.(Grayson County Sheriff's Office)
By KXII Staff
Published: Dec. 12, 2021 at 10:59 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - A 38-year-old woman from Denison was arrested after allegedly assaulting a child.

On Friday close to midnight, deputies responded to a domestic disturbance in the 5000 block of Preston Rd in Denison.

Deputies said when they arrived they located several children at the residence ranging in ages from 13 to 7 years old, and no parents.

They learned the children’s mother, Angela Powell, 38, of Denison, had allegedly assaulted one of the older children and then fled the residence on foot, prior to Deputies arrival.

Deputies said injuries on the child were consistent with what witnesses had told them.

Shortly after midnight, deputies were called back to the residence, due to Powell returning.

Deputies arrived on scene and Powell was taken into custody for injury to a child.

She was taken to the Grayson County Jail and booked in.

Powell was released on a $20,000 bond.

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police have not released many details yet, but said one person has died in the wreck.
One person dead after Van Alstyne crash
The man showed off his firearm as he entered the store then proceeded to pick up a case of...
Sherman police searching for armed robbery suspect
North Texas deputies found over 46 pounds of methamphetamine in a traffic stop in Collin County.
Deputy finds 46 lbs. of meth in traffic stop on US-75
A man has been arrested for aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury after allegedly...
2 arrested in Tom Bean boiling water, mop assault
SHERMAN MAN ARRESTED FOR AGGRAVATED ASSAULT WITH A DEADLY WEAPON.
Man arrested for aggravated assault with bat

Latest News

In the season of giving, two groups are teaming up to make the holiday season a bit brighter...
Veterans and small businesses lend a hand to each other during Trade Days
Wreaths Across America will place wreaths on the graves of fallen soldiers in over 2,500...
Wreaths Across America aims to honor veterans during the holidays
A family is asking for help to find a woman who’s been missing for more than half a decade.
Search for missing Denison mother continues after seven years
Around 100 billion cardboard boxes are made in America every year. Their mission is to give...
Non-profit website partners with dozens of charities, recycles cardboard boxes, unwanted items