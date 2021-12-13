Denison woman arrested after allegedly assaulting a child

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - A 38-year-old woman from Denison was arrested after allegedly assaulting a child.

On Friday close to midnight, deputies responded to a domestic disturbance in the 5000 block of Preston Rd in Denison.

Deputies said when they arrived they located several children at the residence ranging in ages from 13 to 7 years old, and no parents.

They learned the children’s mother, Angela Powell, 38, of Denison, had allegedly assaulted one of the older children and then fled the residence on foot, prior to Deputies arrival.

Deputies said injuries on the child were consistent with what witnesses had told them.

Shortly after midnight, deputies were called back to the residence, due to Powell returning.

Deputies arrived on scene and Powell was taken into custody for injury to a child.

She was taken to the Grayson County Jail and booked in.

Powell was released on a $20,000 bond.

