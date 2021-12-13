Texoma Local
Grayson College considering opening veteran’s center to other students

By Mike Rogers
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 5:13 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
DENISON, Texas (KXII) - Grayson College is considering opening up an exclusively veteran’s-only study and meeting area on campus for clubs and student organization to have access to as well.

Eight veteran students and alumni held a protest Monday morning in opposition to the move.

They say their service and Veterans Administration benefits entitle them to a space where they can study and interact with other veteran students. They said this move would hurt that support.

“These aren’t kids straight out of high school, these are people who are taking that plunge to get back out there and go to college and use those benefits that they worked so hard for,” said Megan Hubbard, Grayson College Veterans Association President.

The school says the pandemic and a lower veteran enrollment rate have contributed to the hub being used less than it has in the past.

The school is already in the process of moving the veteran service advisors from the hub to another building on campus.

“What we would do would open it up to students who are involved in clubs and organizations,” said Rhea Bermel, Grayson College director of marketing and communication. “It’s not the general population of students, but give those students that are involved (in those clubs) a spot to be able to access the computers and things like that.”

A federal grant for veterans who are going back to school was used to furnish the hub, including the furniture and the computers.

Vince Gordon got out of serving in the military in May. He said he and his fellow veterans have earned the benefits of being a service member, and those include exclusive access to the veterans center on campus.

He said opening up their space to the general population makes him feel less appreciated.

“Separating out of the military was a lot harder than I realized, transition anxiety is real,” Gordon said. “If it were not for having those spaces, I don’t know what I would have done.”

Gordon said he feels safe around the community of exclusively veterans that use the hub.

“There’s times when I’m on my own and I don’t know what to do but I get to have that brotherhood and sisterhood when I have these veterans centers,” Gordon said. “I can open up to and not a bunch of 18-year-olds that just graduated high school.”

Bermel said nothing is set in stone and they want to hear from veteran students about what they think come January.

If it does happen, the school says they would make a smaller quiet area for veterans on campus.

“They would continue to have access to that space--but we would provide a quiet space that’s smaller in size to fit their need,” Bermel said.

