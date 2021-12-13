Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

Heal the Heartland: Here’s how you can help tornado victims

By Gray News Staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 12:28 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Gray Television is teaming with the Salvation Army to provide relief for those affected by the deadly tornado outbreak that hit several states on Friday and Saturday.

You can donate directly to the Salvation Army’s disaster relief efforts in Kentucky, Arkansas, Tennessee, Illinois and Missouri by texting HLTORNADO to 51555. Message and data rates apply.

You can also donate online by clicking here. Your entire donation will go toward the disaster relief operation you select, and there are no administrative fees.

Heal the Heartland
Heal the Heartland(WBRC)

The Salvation Army is allocating resources to the affected states after multiple tornadoes killed at least 75 people in several states, including at least 64 in Kentucky. Dozens are still unaccounted for.

“Our hearts go out to the thousands of people impacted by these horrific storms. We know it will be a long road ahead for families and communities to heal,” said Gray Executive Chairman and CEO Hilton H. Howell. “It is without hesitation that we partner with The Salvation Army as they always go above and beyond the call of duty when providing disaster relief efforts to survivors and rescue workers. To help ‘Heal the Heartland’, Gray Television has made a $100,000 donation.”

The National Weather Service has confirmed at least 30 tornadoes touched down as a part of the Dec. 10-11 outbreak.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 38-year-old woman from Denison was arrested on Friday after allegedly assaulting a child.
Denison woman arrested after allegedly assaulting a child
Sophie Long, who was allegedly abducted by Michael Long, was found in a foreign country.
Texas girl missing for months found in foreign country, father in custody
Police have not released many details yet, but said one person has died in the wreck.
One person dead after Van Alstyne crash
A crime scene is taped off with police tape at Baytown, Texas, after one person was killed and...
Sheriff: 1 dead, 13 injured in shooting at vigil in Texas
A pedestrian was fatally struck on US Highway 75 in Denison late Monday night.
Pedestrian fatally struck on US-75 in Denison

Latest News

FILE - A shopper loads his car with groceries at the Kroger in Novi, Mich on Jan. 23, 2021. ...
Kroger ending some COVID-19 benefits for unvaccinated staff
The death toll from the deadly tornado outbreak in the Midwest and South is rising, as the...
Cleanup efforts intensify at tornado ruins
Richard Suarez was arrested on suspicion of battery after witness video showed an altercation...
$1M bond set for man accused of punching someone over parking spot
FILE - Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer of N.Y. speaks during a news conference after the...
Senate votes to raise debt limit by $2.5T, avoiding default
FILE - New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo prepares to board a helicopter after announcing his...
NY ethics board tells former Gov. Cuomo to return book money