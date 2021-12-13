Texoma Local
Lots of Wind, and Hopes for Late-Week Rain

Patchy overnight drizzle won’t amount to much, most of the rain is late week
By Steve LaNore
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 10:06 AM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
After a sunny and rather windy Monday, clouds thicken on the heels of southerly winds for tonight and Tuesday, meaning overnight lows will only fall a few degrees from Monday highs. Patchy drizzle or fog is possible late. It will be mostly cloudy and very windy Tuesday and Wednesday, highs about 20 degrees above average in the 70s both days.

A weak cold front stalls over Texoma Wed. night/Thursday giving us a low to moderate chance of rain, a much higher chance of rain arrives Friday as a stronger front surges southward across the area.

Weekend rain chances look fairly low, but we’ll have lots of clouds and it will be fairly chilly both Saturday and Sunday.

Here’s the seven day:

Tuesday: 20% Rain or drizzle, mostly cloudy, very windy

Wednesday: 20% Rain or drizzle, mostly cloudy, very windy

Thursday: 20% Showers

Friday:  80% Showers or storms

Saturday:  20% Rain, windy and chilly

Sunday: 20% Rain

Monday: Mostly sunny

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

