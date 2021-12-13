Texoma Local
Police arrest man accused of rape in Ardmore

Ardmore police have arrested a man for two rapes that occurred a week apart.
Ardmore police have arrested a man for two rapes that occurred a week apart.(Carter County Jail)
By Rebecca Baez
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 5:14 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
ARDMORE, Okla., (KXII) - Ardmore police have arrested a man for two rapes that occurred a week apart.

According to records, James Lewis Spearman Jr. was first named after a rape was reported on December 3.

He was named again on the second rape, which was reported on December 10.

Spearman Jr. was taken into custody later that night after he was spotted by officers in the area and attempted to flee.

He was taken to Carter County Jail where he was booked on first degree rape and for an outstanding municipal arrest warrant for public intoxication.

Police say, Spearman Jr. has had four assault/battery and domestic abuse charges, three drug related charges, and one arrest for robbery in the past.

He faces up to life in prison without parole if convicted.

Grayson College considering opening veteran's center to other students
