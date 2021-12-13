Veterans and small businesses lend a hand to each other during Trade Days

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - In the season of giving, two groups are teaming up to make the holiday season a bit brighter and help each other out: Veterans and small businesses.

Together, they filled the Sherman Veterans of Foreign Wars Saturday and Sunday to sell handmade items and, of course, to shop.

“Everybody’s got unique gifts. That’s the thing I love about here,” said Cyndi Waymire, who owns Spiritual Remedies in Denison. “It’s all unique.”

For her, setting up a stand at the VFW is personal.

“My twin brother is a vet, and so whenever she calls to see if I wanna come out, of course, I want to come out and support,” said Waymire.

And she said this weekend’s Winter Trade Days is needed, especially after last year’s Christmas, which COVID-19 disrupted.

“We were signed up for different things, and everything kept getting canceled or postponed or canceled, and so it’s really nice to be able to get back out there,” said Waymire.

Vendor Cindy Robertson said she also had to shut down her small business because of the pandemic.

“As a vendor, it kinda gets my name back out there, all of us,” said Robertson. “You may see these people all the time, but you don’t know what they do.”

But Robertson said it’s not just about selling products.

It’s also a way to give back.

“I support my VFW wholeheartedly, all the time, anyhow, but I can also do it by being a vendor,” said Robertson.

Every vendor paid a fee that goes towards funding the local Sherman VFW.

“We gotta look out for one another, and I mean that for everything I am,” said Billy Jones, the senior vice commander of the VFW Post 2772.

“It’s something that is dear to me.”

Lending a helping hand during the holiday season is a two-way street for them.

This year’s trade days are over, but they said they plan to hold another one this July.

