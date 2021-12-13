Wreaths Across America aims to honor veterans during the holidays

DAVIS, Okla. (KXII) - Nearly 30 years ago Morrill Worcester helped organize a special holiday ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery.

He and several volunteers placed wreaths the graves of fallen soldiers.

They continued to do this every year including in 2014 when Sue Ensley’s son was buried in that same cemetery.

“It helps to remember the veterans,” Ensley said of the ceremony.

The gesture eventually spread beyond Arlington and became known as Wreaths Across America.

Ensley was so touched by the display that she decided to get involved..

She and her husband now serve as the southern Oklahoma Location coordinators, putting them in charge of collecting donations to supply the wreaths and setting up the ceremony at Green Hill cemetery in Davis.

“There’s 500 veterans in this cemetery that you can read their name on their headstone,” Ensley said. “There maybe more that you can’t locate.”

There are over 2,500 cemeteries that will receive wreaths this month.

Those who attend the ceremony will be tasked with helping to spread the wreaths to each headstone.

“When you place a wreath you should say their name,” Ensley said. “You can say a prayer for them, a lot of veterans salute them, and they lay the wreath.”

Ensley’s husband, Charles Pickle, is one of those veterans that will help distribute the wreaths.

A former member of the Army, Charles says that honoring those who have no family to do it motivates him to be a part of this national movement.

“The veterans that are out there that have no family that’s what I like to see them be honored in some way,” Pickle said. “I mean after all they spent their time to save a free that we have now today.” (Charles)

The ceremony will begin at 10 a-m on December 18th.

You can find a participating cemetery in your area here.

