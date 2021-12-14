2022 Texas Primary Election filing ends, opposing candidates announce campaigns

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - The filing period for Texas’ March primaries is over. The current Grayson County Judge, State Representative for District 62 and U.S. House Representative for District 4 are all running again. And they all have challengers.

In a press conference Monday afternoon, Sherman Assistant Police Chief, Bruce Dawsey announced his campaign for Grayson County Judge.

“Someone needed to run and we needed to bring back a little bit of integrity and ethics back to Grayson County,” said Dawsey.

After serving in the armed forces he spent the past 30 years in law enforcement. He’s spent 9 years on the Howe school board and the past year on Van Alstyne city council. He will face incumbent Bill Magers for his seat as County Judge.

“I’m a man of integrity, I’m a man of honesty. I’ve spent my entire adult life serving citizens or my country in one capacity or another,” said Dawsey.

Shelley Luther, who ran last year for Texas senate, will run this March for State Representative District 62.

“We need people that are conservative not only talk conservative but go and do conservative things and vote what their constituents have been asking for for years,” said Luther.

She will face Reggie Smith in the Republican primary. In the height of the pandemic, Luther was fined and jailed for refusing to shut down her hair salon.

“They appreciate what I did with the salon when I opened up and had courage to do all of those things. And so to see the support that I get daily it’s really inspiring,” said Luther.

On the federal level, a familiar face in Texoma.

“This is my first time into politics and I really wanted to go for an office where if I’m blessed to be elected I wanted to be able to make a difference,” said former News 12 Anchor, Dan Thomas.

Thomas, husband and father of 2, is challenging U.S. Congressman Pat Fallon for District 4 U.S. Representative. He said he’s running to fight corruption.

“The reason why it doesn’t change is because too many politicians up there are profiting off the very system that they claim they’re gonna go up there and fix,” said Thomas.

Early in person voting for the Texas primaries starts February 14th, 2022. Election day is March 1st, 2022. The last day to register to vote to take part in the 2022 March Primaries is January 31st, 2022.

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.