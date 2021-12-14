Texoma Local
30,000 packages expected to be delivered in Sherman this holiday season

By Kylee Dedmon
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 5:40 PM CST
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - It’s the most wonderful time of the year, and also the busiest for delivery drivers.

5,000 packages a day are making it to your mailbox by way of the Sherman branch of the United States postal service.

They told News 12 it’s a rush to get everything out on time.

“I get here, I get everything in order, see how much there is to do for the day, I load my vehicle, make sure it’s accessible for me so I can flow right through it and then I get out on the road and out there for several hours until I’m done,” Carrier for USPS Cali Daniels said.

Daniels route consists of nearly 500 houses and businesses.

“I look forward to everyday on this job because everyday is different, I go out I get to say hi to everybody, I get to pet the dogs and smell the flowers but I look forward to staying here a long time I want to retire from the post office, I’m on my third year so I’m trying to get there,” Daniels said.

Despite her workload she said this is the time of year she looks forward to most.

“Well it’s a lot busier than you would expect it to be and it’s also a lot more joyful especially during the holiday season we pick up letters to Santa and lots of people are in happy good mood during this time of year,” Daniels said.

If you’re shopping online this year, here’s the chain of custody for your gift.

You order it and whoever you ordered it from brings it to the USPS, clerks separate all the deliveries into magazines, packages and letters, then everything is broken down into location.

“It’s about helping the customer, making sure that we get those Christmas cards to the people that need to get them, make sure those kids get those Christmas presents from grandma and vise versa, it’s all about customer service,” Postmaster Steven Fuhr said.

USPS is expecting nearly 950 million deliveries during this holiday season and roughly 30,000 of those packages to be delivered in Sherman.

“For me I feel like I’m helping everybody especially because I’m a mom myself I have to order all of my kids gifts. I love delivering happiness to the customers,” Daniels said.

Fuhr said this weekend is the last weekend to ship and still get your package delivered in time for Christmas, so if you’re procrastinating, now is the time to hurry.

