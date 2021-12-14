Texoma Local
OSBI searching for missing Sulphur woman

It’s been two weeks since Vicky Lynn Vernon's family has heard from her.
It's been two weeks since Vicky Lynn Vernon's family has heard from her.
By Caroline Cluiss
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 6:20 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - It’s been two weeks since Vicky Lynn Vernon’s family has heard from her.

“There’s been no contact,” brother Wayne Baker said. “None whatsoever.”

Baker said he’s heartbroken.

“It’s Christmastime and everybody wants to spend time with their families and stuff,” Baker said. “And we’re sitting here, worried sick that we don’t know where she’s at or what happened.”

OSBI is investigating her case. Vernon has brown eyes and brown hair with some gray streaks. She’s about 5′5″.

“We just don’t know what she was even wearing when she left, cause we’re not getting very good information on what she had on or anything like that,” Baker said.

Baker said she was last seen by her boyfriend a few hours after she was involved in a bad car accident.

“She ran a stop sign,” Baker said. “She hit this young man and she didn’t think he was going to make it. So as far as she knows, when they air flighted him away from the wreck, that he was going to die.”

Baker said he’s worried that accident triggered some mental health issues.

“As far as we know, he went home that night or the next morning, and he’s doing real well,” Baker said.

Baker said he wants to be there for his sister.

“There’s hope,” Baker said. “We just want her to come home. And there’s no crisis that we can’t work out. And with anything, she has any legal problems we’re going to help her. We just want her to come home or contact us.”

Baker has this message for her.

“Sister, we love you,” Baker said. “Just call. You know my number by heart. You know your daughters number by heart. Just call us, we love you.”

If you have any information about Vicky, contact OSBI at 1-800-522-8017.

