Pedestrian fatally struck on US-75 in Denison

By KXII Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 10:05 AM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
DENISON, Texas (KXII) - A pedestrian was fatally struck on US Highway 75 in Denison late Monday night.

Police said it happened around 10:45 p.m. in the northbound lanes at exit 69 near FM 120.

Further investigation revealed the victim had been struck by other vehicles as well, police said.

The victim was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The initial driver was on scene, cooperated with police, and later consented to a blood draw.

During the initial investigation there were no indications that alcohol was involved.

The victim’s identity is unknown at this time. The collision remains under investigation.

This is the fourth fatality accident in Denison in 2021.

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.

