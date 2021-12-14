Texoma Local
Record Highs Possible Wed, along With Fierce Winds

Tropical storm force (39+mph) gusts return to Texoma skies
KXII Weather Authority
KXII Weather Authority(KXII)
By Steve LaNore
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 10:06 AM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Gusty winds observed on your Tuesday will get even stronger overnight and Wednesday. Gusts in the neighborhood of 40 mph are in the cards for Wednesday.  Temperatures will be unseasonably warm tonight, in the mid to upper 60s. That’s 30 degrees above the normal mid-December low!

A weak front drifts in Thursday and into Thursday night with some scattered showers possible, amounts will be low but odds for enough to wet the streets are 40% Thursday night. This front retreats northward by Friday morning, priming the pump for some heavier rain as the main cold front approaches Friday night.

Behind this system expect breezy and chilly skies for Saturday with lots of clouds but probably no rain. Skies clear in time for a freeze on Sunday morning, just like we had last week!

Here’s the seven day:

Wednesday: Cloudy morning, sunny to p.c. afternoon, very windy

Thursday: 20% Showers, not nearly as windy, cooler

Thursday night: 40% Showers/storms

Friday:  80% Showers or storms

Saturday:  Mostly cloudy, windy and chilly

Sunday: Mostly sunny

Monday: Sunny and seasonably cool

Tuesday: Mostly sunny

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

