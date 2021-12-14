Texoma Local
Tribes: Oklahoma governor ending hunting license agreement

(Source: OK.gov)
(Source: OK.gov)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 1:03 PM CST
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - Oklahoma tribal leaders say Gov. Kevin Stitt’s decision to not renew hunting and fishing license compacts with the Cherokee and Choctaw nations is part of an ongoing dispute.

The tribes and the Republican governor have been at odds over issues including a U.S. Supreme Court ruling regarding criminal jurisdiction and casino compacts.

The 2016 licensing compacts provided hunting and fishing licenses to the Cherokee and Choctaw nations for $2 each for distribution among tribal citizens at little or no cost to the citizens.

A Stitt spokesperson said Stitt believes all Oklahomans should be treated equally.

