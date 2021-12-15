Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

Cinderella Castle evacuated after small fire at Disney World

By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 5:04 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla (AP) — Reedy Creek fire officials say a small fire at Walt Disney World’s Magic Kingdom Tuesday may have sprouted from a tree.

WESH-TV reports that officials say the fire near Cinderella Castle could have been caused by debris from the classic fireworks show set off at the castle.

The castle and surrounding areas were evacuated. Firefighters quickly extinguished the flames.

Reedy Creek Fire Association president Jon Shirey says the only injury was a person who accidentally inhaled the chemicals from a chemical fire extinguisher used by the fire department.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A pedestrian was fatally struck on US Highway 75 in Denison late Monday night.
Pedestrian fatally struck on US-75 in Denison
Sherman assistant police chief Bruce Dawsey announced Monday his run for Grayson County Judge...
Sherman asst. police chief announces run for Grayson Co. judge
(Source: OK.gov)
Tribes: Oklahoma governor ending hunting license agreement
A 38-year-old woman from Denison was arrested on Friday after allegedly assaulting a child.
Denison woman arrested after allegedly assaulting a child
Ardmore police have arrested a man for two rapes that occurred a week apart.
Police arrest man accused of rape in Ardmore

Latest News

A small fire was put out at Walt Disney' World's Magic Kingdom park in Florida on Tuesday.
Raw: Emergency response at 'Magic Kingdom'
Roving wild hogs are caught on video taking over a Texas neighborhood.
CAUGHT ON VIDEO: Dozens of feral hogs run through Texas neighborhood
Roving wild hogs are caught on video taking over a Texas neighborhood.
Dozens of feral pigs run wild in Texas neighborhood
The delta variant still dominates but health experts say it probably won't be long until...
800K deaths reported in U.S. from COVID-19 as omicron spreads