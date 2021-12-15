Commissioners move forward with Grayson County Jail expansion

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Grayson County commissioners are moving forward on a plan to expand the jail.

“We are out of space in every way that you can possibly imagine,” said Grayson County Sheriff Tom Watt.

He said his jail is anything but empty.

“Our jail command personnel they look for bed space every single day, and so, oftentimes we have people sitting on benches because we don’t have any place to put them,” said Watt.

Commissioners unanimously approved the next steps in extending the jail out to the northwest corner of S. Crockett and W. Cherry streets after they’ve seen the number of inmates increase just within the last decade.

“I went back two weeks ago, and I was blown away at how crowded our jail truly is,” said County Commissioner Phyllis James. “It’s really tragic.”

They said they need to plan for the future as they expect the population to increase.

“Everyone wants the growth, everyone wants new business, everyone wants rooftops, but with that growth comes more crime,” said James.

They’ll start with a needs assessment that will cost almost 140,000 and be the basis for a contract.

“It’ll discuss the relationship between Grayson County and the architects; it’ll discuss the phases that we’re looking at, it’ll discuss more of the details as far as who’s gonna be involved.” (Platt)

The next steps are to draft a contract and present layout and budget options to commissioners before the expansion can break ground.

