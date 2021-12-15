Denison ends partnership with LifeNet EMS

Texoma Local
By Emily Tabar
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 8:44 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
DENISON, Texas (KXII) - The city of Denison has ended its partnership with LifeNet EMS. Why the city decided to part ways.

“The city of Denison will be taking back on our EMS services,” said Emily Akins, Media Relations Coordinator for the City of Denison.

Effective April 1st, Denison is in charge of it’s own emergency medical services once again for the first time since 2019. The city made the announcement at Monday night’s council meeting. This comes after the city and LifeNet could not come to an agreement on terms for their extended contract.

“It came down to the finances of what was just best for the city at this time,” said Akins.

Denison signed with LifeNet in 2019, temporarily, while they sent new hires to paramedic school, but they say this was the plan all along.

“No, we don’t expect this will put any extra strain on our fire department. We do already have a plan in place to get people into the open positions that we will now have,” said Akins.

The city said the new fire chief will be tasked with retaining trained paramedics in Denison. Historically, the city has lost many to the Metroplex. They hope to bring on a new fire chief early January.

“They really shouldn’t see any changes when it comes to response times or things like that when they do have to call 911 because we know that is a crucial time for a lot of people,” said Akins.

They are looking to hire 12 crew members and 1 administrative position by April to have a fully staffed EMS department.

“We really are focused on the citizens of Denison. We want everybody to know that there won’t be any change of service for them,” said Akins.

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.

