Gunter preparing for state title game

GUNTER, Texas (KXII) -The Gunter Tigers are headed to AT&T stadium for the 3A Division II State Championship. The Tigers will look to bring back their second title in three years.

”Our kids are chomping at the bit,” said Gunter head coach Jake Fieszel. “We’ve had a great season so far but you know we need to try to have a great week and go finish this thing off with one more win.”

”Not a lot of high school kids get to go to this game and know that you get to go play at Jerry’s world so it’s really exciting,” said Hut Graham, quarterback.”

Gunter will face off against Franklin and like the Tigers, the Lions’ win column is also without a blemish.

”They’re 15-0 for a reason. They’re the number one team in the state for a reason,” said Fieszel. “We’re going to have to go out on Thursday and play our absolute best game. But that’s what it takes to win a state championship and I think our kids are up for the challenge.”

Playing in big games is nothing new to this team, with a number of players having been apart of the Tigers title run in 2019.

”It was great the first time. I got led out there with an awesome group of seniors that got the job done,” said Lane Dophied, defensive lineman. “I was lucky enough to be a part of that and now I hope I can do the same for the kids below me and take care of them like the seniors did me.”

”Dealing with those nerves and stuff, knowing that we’ve been there before and how everything goes, it helps a lot,” Graham. “I just think we’re really excited and we’re ready to play on Thursday already.”

Franklin will certainly be the toughest test for Gunter this season and a challenge the Tigers are up for.

”You know big games are part of championships and playoffs and big games are part of what we do,” said Dophied.

”I think we’re just going to have to play our game like we usually do,” said Graham. “Just treat it like a regular game and just really come together as a brotherhood and fight for each other until the end.”

”We’re excited to be here,” said Fieszel. “We’re going to have a great week and go see what we can do Thursday night.”

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.