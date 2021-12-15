Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

LIVE: Strong winds in Midwest whip up dust, blow over semitrailers

By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 5:03 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) — A powerful storm system  blew through the Great Plains and Midwest, combining with unusually warm temperatures to close highways and prompt numerous tornado warnings.

The winds gusting up to 80 mph hit parts of Nebraska, Kansas and Iowa.

The winds caused dust storms that closed down a section of Interstate 70 and many state highways in western Kansas.

The National Weather Service issued a high wind warning in an area stretching from New Mexico to upper Michigan — including Wisconsin and Illinois.

A National Weather Service site in Lamar, Colorado reported a 107 mph gust.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A pedestrian was fatally struck on US Highway 75 in Denison late Monday night.
Pedestrian fatally struck on US-75 in Denison
Sherman assistant police chief Bruce Dawsey announced Monday his run for Grayson County Judge...
Sherman asst. police chief announces run for Grayson Co. judge
(Source: OK.gov)
Tribes: Oklahoma governor ending hunting license agreement
A 38-year-old woman from Denison was arrested on Friday after allegedly assaulting a child.
Denison woman arrested after allegedly assaulting a child
Ardmore police have arrested a man for two rapes that occurred a week apart.
Police arrest man accused of rape in Ardmore

Latest News

Residents stand amid their homes damaged by a gasoline truck that overturned and exploded in...
Haiti in mourning after tanker fireball that killed 75
LOCAL NEWS LIVE: Severe winds, weather in Midwest
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, of Ky., walks to the Senate Chamber, Wednesday, Dec....
Senate sends Biden big defense bill, plans new war memorial
The Biden administration released previously classified documents about the assassination of...
US releases new batch of documents about JFK assassination