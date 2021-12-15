One adult, one teen in custody after Hugo shooting

HUGO, Okla. (KXII) - An adult and a minor were arrested after a drive-up shooting in Hugo Tuesday.

Chancelyn Deshun Frost, 20, was booked into the Choctaw County Jail for shooting with intent to kill after Hugo Police say he and a minor drove up on two teenagers who were standing on the side of the 500 block of South E Street near the West Dalton Street intersection around 4:15 pm and fired what witnesses recounted as ten shots at the teens.

Security camera footage from a neighbor’s home captured the moment. It’s unknown if Frost was the one who fired the gun, or if it was the other teen in the car.

The footage shows the teen who was shot go to the ground, rolling around in pain while the other runs off as the car drives away.

“It was very scary, I hate that it happened right by my house,” said Connie Adams, who lives on the street where the shooting occurred and had just returned home when shots rang out. “I do have grandchildren and children that are always in my yard. Very scary.”

Hugo Police said the juvenile who was shot was picked up by EMS and transported to a hospital in Texas. As of Wednesday afternoon they said he remains in critical condition.

“I never came out of my house, I was in a panic,” Adams said. “I didn’t know if I’d been shot, if my house had been shot honestly.”

The juvenile male who was in the car with Frost at the time of the shooting was also arrested for shooting with intent to kill and is currently being held in the Leflore County Juvenile Detention Center in Talihina.

The Choctaw County Sheriff’s Office, Hugo Police, Choctaw Tribal Police and the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation all responded to the scene.

Hugo Police are the lead investigating agency.

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.