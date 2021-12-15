Some Rain Thursday Morning, “Big Rain” is Friday Night

A weak cold front drifts into Texoma Thursday morning and this should shut down the wind for a short spell. This front backs up to the north as a warm Thursday night, and that’s when rain potential begins a steady increase that will peak on Friday night.

The warm front retreats northward by Friday morning, priming the pump for some heavier rain as the main cold front approaches Friday night. Winds also pick up from the south on Friday. Locally heavy rainfall of one to two inches, welcome moisture, is expected Friday night.

Behind this system expect breezy and chilly skies for Saturday with lots of clouds but probably no rain. Skies clear in time for a freeze on Sunday morning, just like we had last week!

Here’s the seven day:

Thursday: 40% morning showers, not nearly as windy, cooler

Friday: 50% Showers or storms

Friday night: 80% Rain/Storms

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, windy and chilly

Sunday: Sunny and cool

Monday: Partly cloudy

Tuesday: Sunny

Wednesday: Mostly sunny

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.