Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

Some Rain Thursday Morning, “Big Rain” is Friday Night

Wind eases nicely for Thursday too
KXII Weather Authority
KXII Weather Authority(KXII)
By Steve LaNore
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 10:06 AM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A weak cold front drifts into Texoma Thursday morning and this should shut down the wind for a short spell. This front backs up to the north as a warm Thursday night, and that’s when rain potential begins a steady increase that will peak on Friday night.

The warm front retreats northward by Friday morning, priming the pump for some heavier rain as the main cold front approaches Friday night. Winds also pick up from the south on Friday. Locally heavy rainfall of one to two inches, welcome moisture, is expected Friday night.

Behind this system expect breezy and chilly skies for Saturday with lots of clouds but probably no rain. Skies clear in time for a freeze on Sunday morning, just like we had last week!

Here’s the seven day:

Thursday: 40% morning showers, not nearly as windy, cooler

Friday:  50% Showers or storms

Friday night: 80% Rain/Storms

Saturday:  Mostly cloudy, windy and chilly

Sunday: Sunny and cool

Monday: Partly cloudy

Tuesday: Sunny

Wednesday: Mostly sunny

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A pedestrian was fatally struck on US Highway 75 in Denison late Monday night.
Pedestrian fatally struck on US-75 in Denison
Sherman assistant police chief Bruce Dawsey announced Monday his run for Grayson County Judge...
Sherman asst. police chief announces run for Grayson Co. judge
(Source: OK.gov)
Tribes: Oklahoma governor ending hunting license agreement
A 38-year-old woman from Denison was arrested on Friday after allegedly assaulting a child.
Denison woman arrested after allegedly assaulting a child
Ardmore police have arrested a man for two rapes that occurred a week apart.
Police arrest man accused of rape in Ardmore

Latest News

Heal the Heartland
Heal the Heartland: Here’s how you can help tornado victims
This screen grab is from video that Carthage, Texas, resident Juliah Bandy says her Ring...
North Texans report fireball, loud noise from sky
A Gunter home was damaged when it was struck by lightning Tuesday afternoon.
Lightning strikes Gunter home
Baseball sized hail in Telephone, TX from Monday night's storms.
Monday storms pelt Texoma with hail