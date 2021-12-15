Sulphur couple seeking assistance after losing home in fire

SULPHUR, Okla. (KXII) - On Saturday morning Jerry and Sherrie Lancaster lit a fire in their wood stove to combat the brisk morning.

But the flames quickly jumped from the stove and spread to the whole house.

Jerry and his ranch hands did their best to contain the fire before it got out of hand.

“We saw smoke coming out of the rooftop I told them call the fire department and it was pretty much too late,” Jerry said.

Four tanker trunks worked to get the fire out, but not before the damage was done.

The house, the barn, and two vehicles were destroyed.

They also lost two dogs.

“I sat her down in the cabin, someone else opened the door and and she ran in the house that was already on fire and her mother ran in after her and they didn’t survive,” Sherrie said.

The fire forced the couple to vacate land that has been in their family for years leaving them homeless.

“Our church, the First Pentecostal Holiness in Sulphur has a parsonage and the pastor has his own house so we were able to be able to stay there for now,” Sherrie said.

Now the Lancaster’s are working toward their next step.

“Its family owned property so we plan to rebuild our home,” Sherrie said.

Their daughter set up a go-fund-me to help them raise money for a new home after an influx of people asking how they can help.

The couple says despite all they lost the support from their community has not wavered.

“The community, the outpour and the love its just been amazing,” Sherrie said.

You can donate to help the Lancaster's

