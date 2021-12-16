Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

Authorities expand search for teen still missing after Kentucky tornado

By Kelly Dean and Debra Dolan
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 10:44 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO/Gray News) – After five days of searching and 244 people reported missing, authorities say Nyssa Brown is the only person unaccounted for in Bowling Green, Kentucky, according to WBKO.

Six of the teen’s family members were killed during the recent tornado outbreak.

Their bodies were found in different places near their destroyed home, one as far as a quarter-mile away.

“There was nothing they could’ve held onto, nothing they could’ve tried to shelter themselves, everything is gone,” said Cierra Bryant, an extended family member.

Officials are expanding their search efforts in hopes of finding Nyssa.

Copyright 2021 WBKO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A century-old safe in Downtown Ardmore was finally opened after being locked and rusted shut...
Century-old safe opened in Downtown Ardmore
An adult and a minor were arrested after a drive-up shooting in Hugo Tuesday.
One adult, one teen in custody after Hugo shooting
(Source: OK.gov)
Tribes: Oklahoma governor ending hunting license agreement
A pedestrian was fatally struck on US Highway 75 in Denison late Monday night.
Pedestrian fatally struck on US-75 identified
Jerry and Sherrie Lancastor are asking for help after losing their house, barn, and cars to a...
Sulphur couple seeking assistance after losing home in fire

Latest News

A tornado approaches Interstate 80 near Atlantic, Iowa, as a semi truck rolls eastward on...
5 dead as unusual Midwest storm brings hurricane-force winds
FILE - Demonstrators supporting Tibetans, Uyghurs and Hong Kongers take part in a protest...
Congress approves import ban targeting forced labor in China
After a month long investigation, Blong Thao has been arrested.
One arrested after marijuana sting operation in Atoka
It happened on Frys lane near highway 120.
Pottsboro grass fire destroys 15 acres
Protesters demand the release of kidnapped missionaries near the missionaries' headquarters in...
All members of US missionary group freed by kidnappers in Haiti, police say