Boil water advisory in effect for Fort Towson

FORT TOWSON, Okla., (KXII) - A boil water advisory has been issued for the town of Fort Towson on Wednesday due to high turbidity readings in the water system.

With the potential for water contamination, drinking water may be unsafe and it is advised that residents bring the water to a rolling boil prior to consuming it.

This includes water that will be used for preparing food, ice making, dish washing, brushing teeth and bathing.

As an alternative, consumers should use bottled water.

The advisory will reman in effect until further notice and we will keep you informed of any updates.

