Carter county home destroyed in fire

A large fire in Carter County destroyed the home of a family on Wednesday afternoon.
By Kemper Ball
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 8:08 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - On Wednesday a Carter county women stepped out of the shower when she heard a noise that sounded similar to fire crackers.

She looked out her back window and saw that a small fire had broken out behind her house.

But soon that small fire grew into a roaring blaze.

“I could see the flames shooting up probably 10 feet high, as tall as our bushes,” said next door neighbor Jeri Keith.

Texoma experienced wind gusts of nearly 50 miles per hour Wednesday.

Lake Murray Village Assistant fire chief Chad McMillan says that played a role in how quickly the flames spread.

“The high winds and dry conditions was a big factor today it spread very quickly from the home to the grass,” McMillan said.

8 total fire departments responded but they couldn’t stop the damage, only contain it.

The house, multiple vehicles, and almost everything else on the property was destroyed.

Several dogs would have been lost too if not for the heroic actions of one of the properties residents.

“He had the fire department spray him down with water so he could go and get those dogs out of the kennels and save them,” Keith said.

In the process of containing the fire a few firefighters needed medical attention but beyond that nobody was injured.

Despite the fact that this fire was not started intentionally assistant chief McMillan says that this should serve as a reminder of why burning in these conditions should be avoided.

“We just ask you not to burn in conditions like this please,” McMillan said. “Please don’t burn.” (

Assistant chief McMillan says they have not determined what caused the fire at this time.

