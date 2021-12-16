Texoma Local
Fire fighters suspect arson after 3 fires in close proximity

By Kemper Ball
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 5:29 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - On Wednesday evening around 5:30 p.m. Trent Barrick and the Jimtown volunteer fire department responded to a small grass fire at the intersection of pike road and south highway 32.

“He was actually able to extinguish it by hand so thankfully we didn’t have spray any water, nothing like that it was very small, very contained,” Barrick said.

They spent around 20 minutes at the scene before the returned to the station.

They hadn’t gotten their equipment off when they were called to another fire

This one also on pike road up north near the cross timers wildlife management area.

“Luckily the winds were dying down at that point and I think the humidity being relatively high at that point was a big help,” Barrick said.

Additional fire departments arrived on scene to offer assistance.

Barrick communicated with Brent Haymes of the Leon volunteer fire department briefly before they realized the situation.

“I was telling him what we had when we arrived on the scene and he then told me you’re on a separate fire,” Barrick said.

A third fire on the same road all within an hour of each other.

Burning 10 to 15 acres of land before they were all contained.

“What goes through your mind is oh my gosh what’s causing all this,” Barrack said.

This time of year fires are common due to high winds and dry grass.

However Haymes says that a string of fires like this usually means one thing: arson.

“The cause of the fires is still under investigation,” Barrack said.

Southern Oklahoma fire marshal Lee Aston is now investigating.

