Foster kids in Bryan County receiving Christmas gifts donated by Durant band program

By Kylee Dedmon
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 10:27 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DURANT, Oklahoma (KXII) - 109 Foster kids in Bryan County will get Christmas presents this year, all thanks to the Durant band program.

“We ask the community a lot to support this band and so this was our way of kinda giving back to the community,” Durant Band Booster President Thomas Kuhn said.

The Durant Band Christmas program gives back to the community each year, but this year they decided to do things a little differently.

They asked the community to bring toys to their performance.

“We originally planned with about 6 to 8 boxes and we thought well this is gonna be what we get and turned into filling up about three quarters of our box truck,” Kuhn said.

The state of Oklahoma averages 7,300 kids in foster care.

109 of them are located in Bryan County and are spread out in 73 homes, meaning some families foster up to 5 kids in their home.

“I am so excited that we are able to do this and be able to give back and see another side of it and help the community,” Trumpet player in ``Proud of Durant” Band Elizabeth McKenzie said.

The band collected toys last Sunday to be dropped off at DHS on Wednesday.

“I think it says a lot because these are high school kids so it’s kinda opening their eyes that there are people out there that need a little bit of help or kids out there that need help so I think it’s really good for them to see what else is out there and it kinda prepares them,” Child Welfare Specialist for State of Oklahoma Jennifer Steen said.

“It’s nice to know that we have that support just because we do ask a lot of them sometimes and we ask for their help a lot so it’s nice to know that they do have our backs so we want to give back to them,” McKenzie said.

Now, DHS is working on gathering all the donated gifts and sorting them out to each family, before opening the toys up for the whole community.

“I guess as a band booster president and a band dad I’m not the dad of three kids I got a 140 of them we have to take care of,” Kuhn said.

