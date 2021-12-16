Texoma Local
Grayson College launches program to lower cost of college for local students

By Lauren Rangel
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 6:02 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Denison, Texas (KXII) - The cost of college could look a lot more affordable for local high school students, thanks to a new program from Grayson College.

It’s called the Texoma Promise.

Grayson County high school students will have the option to pledge to go to Grayson College for two years and then transfer to a partnering university like Texas Woman’s University, the University of North Texas, Austin College, Southeastern Oklahoma State University, and Texas A&M-Commerce.

If students pledge, they will get a $350 scholarship.

And if their family makes under 80,000 a year, Grayson College said they’ll pay the remaining tuition and fees after any additional scholarships and FAFSA, all to allow more students to receive a higher education.

“Having students in our area being set up for success, being able to thrive with a living wage in our region, knowing that there’s a pathway for them to do that and also it’s a promise to our community that we’ll have a workforce that will be able to support whatever economic activity we’d like to have in this area,” said Grayson College President Dr. Jeremy McMillen.

The pledge deadline will open on January 18th and close in March.

