Grayson County Sheriff’s Office taking donations for Kentucky tornado relief

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - If you want to help tornado victims in the heartland, there’s a way you can do so, right here in Grayson County.

The Grayson County Sherriff’s office is helping out the Graves County Sheriff’s office in Kentucky.

It’s the same county that Mayfield is in, an area devastated after the tornadoes.

Grayson County is accepting monetary donations to help them rebuild.

“It’s important for all of us to reach out and help other agencies in times of need,” said Captain Martin Hall with the Grayson County Sheriff’s office. “We’ve been down this road. We’ve had agencies that have reached out and helped us in our time of need, so it’s paying that forward to basically reach out and help your fellow man, help your community.”

They are taking donations at their administrative building until December 28th.

You can also send money directly to the local Kentucky bank at the address below:

Mayfield/Graves County Tornado Relief Fund

PO Box 9

Fancy Farm, KY 42039

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.