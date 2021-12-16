Texoma Local
Oklahoma would-be bomber’s conviction upheld

(WHSV)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 12:30 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - A federal appeals court has upheld the conviction of an Oklahoma man for trying to blow up an Oklahoma City bank.

The U.S. 10th Circuit Court of Appeals on Monday rejected the appeal of 27-year-old Jerry Drake Varnell.

The court rejected Varnell’s claims that he was entrapped by the government and that a terrorism enhancement wrongly applied to his sentence.

Varnell was convicted of trying to detonate what authorities said he believed was a half-ton bomb outside BancFirst in downtown Oklahoma City.

The FBI had learned of Varnell’s plan and an undercover agent posed as someone who could help construct the bomb, but instead provided inert materials.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

