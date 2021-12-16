Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

One arrested after marijuana sting operation in Atoka

By Rebecca Baez
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 11:59 AM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATOKA COUNTY, Okla., (KXII) - The Atoka County Sheriff’s Office and the Oklahoma Bureau arrested one man on Thursday after a sting on a marijuana grow in eastern Atoka.

After a month long investigation, officers arrested Blong Thao, and transported him to Atoka County Jail on a warrant for unlawful delivery of marijuana during a traffic stop.

Deputies found and seized thirty pounds of marijuana from the vehicle.

A search warrant was later obtained for his property in eastern Atoka County where nearly 800 more pounds of marijuana was seized.

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A century-old safe in Downtown Ardmore was finally opened after being locked and rusted shut...
Century-old safe opened in Downtown Ardmore
An adult and a minor were arrested after a drive-up shooting in Hugo Tuesday.
One adult, one teen in custody after Hugo shooting
(Source: OK.gov)
Tribes: Oklahoma governor ending hunting license agreement
A pedestrian was fatally struck on US Highway 75 in Denison late Monday night.
Pedestrian fatally struck on US-75 identified
Jerry and Sherrie Lancastor are asking for help after losing their house, barn, and cars to a...
Sulphur couple seeking assistance after losing home in fire

Latest News

It happened on Frys lane near highway 120.
Pottsboro grass fire destroys 15 acres
A pedestrian was fatally struck on US Highway 75 in Denison late Monday night.
Pedestrian fatally struck on US-75 identified
Precautionary boil water notice
Boil water advisory in effect for Fort Towson
Durant band program donates toys to Department of Human Services
Foster kids in Bryan County receiving Christmas gifts donated by Durant band program