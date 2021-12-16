One arrested after marijuana sting operation in Atoka
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 11:59 AM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
ATOKA COUNTY, Okla., (KXII) - The Atoka County Sheriff’s Office and the Oklahoma Bureau arrested one man on Thursday after a sting on a marijuana grow in eastern Atoka.
After a month long investigation, officers arrested Blong Thao, and transported him to Atoka County Jail on a warrant for unlawful delivery of marijuana during a traffic stop.
Deputies found and seized thirty pounds of marijuana from the vehicle.
A search warrant was later obtained for his property in eastern Atoka County where nearly 800 more pounds of marijuana was seized.
