Pottsboro grass fire destroys 15 acres

POTTSBORO, Texas (KXII) - A grass fire burned through fifteen acres before fire fighters were finally able to extinguish the flames on Wednesday afternoon.

Eight different fire departments around Grayson County responded to the fire that occurred on Frys lane near highway 120.

A nearby home sustained minor exterior damage, but no structures were destroyed.

Fire officials tell us that embers from a legal controlled burn in the area over the weekend started the blaze.

Grayson County Fire Marshal, John Weda, says that people should be aware of the fire danger in winter in addition to summer.

